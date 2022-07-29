MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck welcomes Rev. John Hughes who will lead their July 31 worship service Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Rev. Hughes is a popular minister who has been part of the Union Church community for more than 25 years. He served as pastor of the First Congregational Church in Billerica, MA for seven years and the First Parish Church, Congregational in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA for 37 years. Raised in Fall River, MA, John graduated pre-med from Lafayette College in Easton, PA before receiving his degree in theology from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Centre, MA. John and his wife, Marilyn, have raised six children and are now enjoying their nine grandchildren. Music for the service will be provided by "Joyful Winds" woodwind ensemble.
All are welcome for in-person worship at the church, located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, at 10 a.m. each Sunday through August 21.
