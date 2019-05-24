“The exchange with God becomes real for us in prayer: by his Holy Spirit, God comes to dwell within us. By his word and by the sacraments, Christ gives himself to us. In return, we can surrender everything to him.”
—Brother Alois, Letter from Cochabamba
GILFORD — There will be a service of meditation and healing on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Hope Ministries (First United Methodist Church) in Gilford.
The service will include singing, meditation, prayer and a time for anointing and healing prayer. The service is fashioned after the Taizé services in France.
Jesus said to go and make disciples and heal the sick. Healing is part of the church’s legacy that has been neglected. Through Healing Touch Spiritual Ministries, healing is being brought back into a world that greatly needs healing.
As James said, “If any of you are sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord.” James 5:14
Come and take this time to be silent and to heal your soul.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way (off Route 11A, near the 3/11 bypass in Gilford).
“Be still and know that I am God.” Psalm 46:10
