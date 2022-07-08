MEREDITH — The Joyful Noise Music Series will present guitarist, David William Ross in concert at the First Congregational Church Meredith on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
As a classical and jazz guitarist with a wide range and unique approach, David William Ross has performed throughout the United States and Europe. His performances and recordings have been lauded for their sensitivity, virtuosity and depth of musicality. He trained at the prestigious Peabody Conservatory where he holds degrees in guitar, music theory and composition. He is an advocate of new music and works closely with composers in cultivating new repertoire for the guitar. His playing can be heard frequently on the Ravello and Navona record labels. David William Ross has premiered works by many composers, and is currently recording a second volume of works by Swiss composer Georges Raillard, which is to be released in 2022.
For the concert on July 21st David William Ross will present a program featuring works by renown composers for guitar including Francisco Tarrega, Astor Piazzolla (tangos), Carlo Domeniconi and Heitor Villa-Lobos. His varied program will also include selections from popular music and the American songbook.
Admission is free and open to the public. All are welcome.
The First Congregational Church of Meredith is located at 4 Highland Street. To learn more about this event and The Joyful Noise 2022 music series please see www.fccmeredith.com or phone 603-279-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.