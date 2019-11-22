TILTON — Praise Assembly of God will be host to gospel singer Scott Brunt, along with other special guests, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
Scott’s passion for singing and performing started at a very young age. Growing up, he and his younger brother accompanied their father, Gary Brunt, to his concerts and would sing a few songs with him regularly. As a teenager, he learned percussion instruments and played with various worship teams. He went on to sing southern gospel in concerts on weekends at churches throughout New England.
In 1995, he recorded his first solo project in Vermont, produced by Herb Hutchinson of Herb & Edi Hutchinson. He and his father formed a duet and traveled throughout New England and were joined by his uncle, Bob Brunt, and formed “The Brunt Family Singers.” He is also a radio DJ and was producer and host of the popular “Saturday Night Gospel Hour” on New Hampshire Gospel Radio, WVNH 91.1, since 1999. Additionally, he has worked as a part-time and freelance DJ on stations such as WLNH 98.3.
He has become known in the area for his deep bass singing voice which stands out in a trio and quartet setting, as well as rich tenor in most of his solo work. His bass singing ranges as low as the “C” note, an octave below the piano keyboard, and highest range as a tenor.
He will be singing in concert at Praise Assembly of God with Maine’s most beloved Gospel singing groups, Kindred Hearts and Echoes of Faith. This is a gospel music concert you don’t want to miss! The concert is free to all, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
Praise Assembly of God is located at 180 School St., Tilton. For more information, call the church office at 603-286-3007 or access the website at www.praiseag.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.