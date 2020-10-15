LACONIA — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will distribute free food on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon.
Food distributed will include 24 servings of macaroni and cheese, and six servings of rice and beans or oatmeal. The food was packaged by Emergency Meals near Boston. The food only requires hot water in order to prepare.
The distribution will be a no-contact event. Masks must be worn by the driver of the vehicle. To receive food, drive to the church parking lot and follow the traffic directions. Recipients should stay in their vehicle, pop the trunk, and wait for a volunteer to load the food.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is at 2238 Parade Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.