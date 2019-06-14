GILFORD — Rev. Michael C. Graham recently led a group of youths in the Gilford Community Church confirmation program to a retreat at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York, New York.
Liv Arvidson, Ethan Roys and Mackenzie Roys, along with mentors Judy Cook and May Stewart and Scott Hodsdon, director of youth and family ministries, participated in the Cathedral’s Interspiritual Retreat.
Mackenzie Roys observed, “The cathedral was gorgeous. I felt it was a great experience. It was different from our service and it was new and odd at times, but I enjoyed it overall. There were a lot of meditation activities which I enjoyed. We walked a labyrinth and that really made me think about anything and everything along with what it represented. It was an experience I will remember for a long time."
