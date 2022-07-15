LACONIA — This summer, First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia is sponsoring a free lunch at Isaiah 61 Café every second Tuesday of the month. FUMC volunteers work the grill for lunch throughout summer with church members providing side dishes. The grilled lunches will continue through August. FUMC, Gilford-Laconia, has been active with Isaiah 61 Café for more than two years.
The Isaiah Café, on New Salem Street, provides to anyone needing a meal, basic hygiene services such as showers or laundry, or just somewhere to relax and feel welcome. They serve people Monday through Friday with breakfast, lunch, Bible study, praise music, showers, laundry facilities, clothing, sleeping bags, tents, backpacks and personal care items. “We meet people where they are, and provide spiritual and physical support,” said Dave Longval, co-founder of Isaiah 61.
Anyone in the community can join with FUMC, Gilford-Laconia, to feed those in need by providing a side dish on the second Tuesday of the month. Call the FUMC Gilford-Laconia office at 603-524-3289 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for more information.
