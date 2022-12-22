GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently named Amber McLane as their new director of children and youth programs. For McLane, her interest in the position at GCC reflects a lifelong association with the church.
“Currently, we have four generations that link our family to this church,” she said. “My journey began as an infant when I was baptized by Reverend Raymond Wixon, and I grew up participating in Sunday school and singing in the youth choir.”
McLane also was part of GCC’s youth group where she took part in community service activities, analyzed bible verses, and had fun participating in community events. “During those years, I was able to interact with a variety of church members, and it was nice to know that I had a church family I could rely on,” she said.
Currently, McLane has an 8-year-old son who participates in GCC’s Sunday school and youth events. “It brings joy to my heart to see him comfortable and experiencing wonderful opportunities the church has provided for him over the years,” she added.
Regarding her interest in the position, McLane cited her care regarding the youth in the Gilford Community. “I want to provide families with opportunities that will be memorable for them,” she said. “I want to help and guide children and youth on their faith journeys in a safe and positive environment.”
Previous to joining GCC’s staff, McLane has worked at Gilford Middle School for 17 years where she is currently the physical education and health teacher. Past-president and awards chair for the New Hampshire Association of Physical Education Recreation and Dance, McLane was awarded Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education in 2018. In 2020, she was awarded Eastern District Teacher of the Year in 2020, while she received the Denise Maslakowski Education Award from Plymouth State University in 2022.
McLane’s educational background includes a bachelors of science in physical education, master’s in health education, and a graduate certificate in athletic administration from Plymouth State University.
In looking to the future at GCC as director of children and youth programs, McLane cited several initial priorities, some of which include organizing and leading confirmation classes and serving as Sunday school teacher. Other priorities relate to her vision for her role.
“I want to work closely with the staff of Gilford Community Church to provide a safe place where individuals can express and learn about their faith,” she said. "I want to develop relationships with families and members of the church and to include and connect with Village Nursery School families… I also want to serve as a role model for GCC youth.”
Located in Gilford at 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community that welcomes believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old. Viewable live on YouTube, Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend service, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
