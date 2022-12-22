Amber McLane

Pastor Michael Graham, left, named Amber McLane as the new director of children and youth programs at Gilford Community Church  (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently named Amber McLane as their new director of children and youth programs. For McLane, her interest in the position at GCC reflects a lifelong association with the church.

“Currently, we have four generations that link our family to this church,” she said. “My journey began as an infant when I was baptized by Reverend Raymond Wixon, and I grew up participating in Sunday school and singing in the youth choir.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.