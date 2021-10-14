GILFORD — Recently, 204 solar panels were installed on the campus of Gilford Community Church, an installation completed by ReVision Energy as part of a larger, multi-phase Clean Energy Project.
“The panels have been installed on one side of Gilford Youth Center, which adjoins the church,” said Warren Hutchins, GCC member and project lead.
Noting the solar panels are designed to produce 102% of the campus’s power needs, Hutchins cited three primary objectives behind the project, one of which included “leading the community in responsible reduction in fossil fuels.”
“We want to use the money we'll save on electricity to fund improvements in our community programs,” he said. “We also want to limit probable future increases in costs from our power supplier, as all indications are that electric costs are going to rise.”
According to Brittany Angelo, regional marketing manager, ReVision Energy, the solar conversation with GCC and Gilford Youth Center began in 2019 as part of “a larger holistic approach towards energy consumption.”
“It started with an LED project that ReVision bid on when we were involved in the LED industry,” she said.
Opting to work with Eversource in what came to be known as Phase 1 of the Clean Energy Project, all LED lighting fixtures and lighting control systems were replaced on the church campus in April 2020.
Angelo said the opportunity to “circle back” on the solar installation project has been “great.”
“Warren and his team were extremely diligent with the review process, pulling different people into the conversation depending on the question at hand,” she explained.
Citing the total project cost at $211,000, Hutchins said GCC is now looking to borrow up to $53,000 to completely fund the project.
“We have been able to fund the project up to this point through donations and support from Eversource,” he said. “Our hope is to receive additional support, which can help support our broader philanthropic mission in our local communities.”
Located in Gilford, Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community that welcomes believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old. To learn more about GCC, or support its Clean Energy Project, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
