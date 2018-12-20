GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford-Laconia will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
All are welcome to attend the service, where Rev. Jim Shook will offer a children’s time, as well as a special message for Christmas.
There will be sacred dance, a solo by Karen Jordan, the Wesley Choir, and the singing of carols.
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A near the 3/11 bypass.
For more information, call 603-524-3289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.