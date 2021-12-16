ASHLAND — Christmas Eve Service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, formerly St. Marks Episcopal Church, Highland St., will begin at 4 p.m. with a carol sing. At 4:30 there will be a Service of Lessons and Carols. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Deacon Stephen Rugg.
