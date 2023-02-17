Karen Schoch

Karen Schoch

 JESSFOTO.COM

MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities NH, one of the state’s largest social services organizations, has hired industry veteran Karen Schoch as its new chief human resources office.

In her new role, Schoch will oversee and manage the human services operations for the organization, which employs more than 850 healthcare services, social services and administrative staff at more than 20 service locations and senior living communities statewide. She will be responsible for identifying and implementing the organization’s overall human capital strategy, including talent management and engagement, workforce development, professional development education and the creation of career opportunities throughout the organization.

