MEREDITH — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will host a Blessing of Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. All pets and their families are welcome to attend.
This blessing is a long-standing annual event (over 20 years) as a collaboration among the Trinity Episcopal, First Congregational and St. Charles Roman Catholic churches in Meredith. The event is held on a Sunday in October nearest the feast of St. Francis (Oct. 4), who’s considered the patron saint for protection of all animals.
Participants bring their pet(s) to celebrate their life and love. The service includes prayers for: protection of all pets, intercessions for those who are ill, for those who are lost or lonely, for those who are abused or neglected, for zoo animals, for those who have been hurt by hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and all natural disasters, for working animals of the world, for those facing extinction, for those in the wild and all farm animals; that they may stay safe, healthy and free from harm. There is also a memorial opportunity to remember pets whom we have lost.
The church also welcomes the New Hampshire Humane Society and has special recognition of those darling animals awaiting their forever homes. Kindly bring a donation: cat and dog toys, cat/kitten food, non-clumping clay litter, linens, dog food, nylabones, and of course, monetary donations are most appreciated.
Guests typically are made up of kitties and doggies, but the church has been honored to have birds and teddy bears too. Music is always a part of the service — and some animals happily join in singing along. All animals who attend receive an individual blessing, a commemorative certificate, a St. Francis prayer card, and a treat. You are invited to bring a photo of deceased pets for special recognition.
Doggies should be leashed and kitties to be in carriers so nobody runs off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.