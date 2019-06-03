CONCORD— The following students graduated from NHTI―Concord's Community College, during the Spring 2019 term:

Alexandria: Glen Moore

Alton: Leanne Boles, Shannon Shea, Steven Stanton

Alton Bay: Cecilia Clocksin

Barnstead: Calyn Drew, Kelsey Farrow, Amelia McFadden Foy, Caleb Molloy

Belmont: Kylee French, Kaitlyn Marcella, Andreya Murphy, Kimberly Noseworthy

Campton: Lisa Currier, Alyssa Dauphin-Bailey, Anthony Stephens

Canterbury: Madison Duclos, Michael Magee, Makenzie Morse

Center Barnstead: Caroline Champagne, Courtnie Clark, Kristen Hartley, Morgan Holton, Rachel Roberge, Angela Ross

Franklin: Hollie Campbell, Rene Desmarais, Ashley McLeod, Raistlin Paddock, Angela Shaw, Bryan Sweet, Savannah Wells

Gilford: Mason McGonagle, Nicole Scaranari

Gilmanton: Christopher Hill, Michael Laflam, Emily Piper, Tyler Sargent

Gilmanton Ironworks: Sophia Prevost

Hill: John Schilling

Laconia: Phillip Daniels, Danielle Davis, Joshua Leclaire, Ashley Oliveira, Genavieve Oliveira, Brittany Petell, Katelyn Springsteen, Brian Wentworth

Loudon: Regina Bory, John Campbell, Meagan DiTomaso, Zachary Jameson, Kate Merrill, Frederick Schaefer, Heather Zimont

Meredith: Dennise Arceno

Northfield: Samantha Hall, Sara Keniston, Sarah Marcoux, Taylor Thompson

Ossipee: David Bartee

Plymouth: Brian Bambushew

Sanbornton: Derek Burton, Kyle Rollins

Tilton: McKayla Shaw

Wolfeboro: Karen Williams

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.