CONCORD— The following students graduated from NHTI―Concord's Community College, during the Spring 2019 term:
Alexandria: Glen Moore
Alton: Leanne Boles, Shannon Shea, Steven Stanton
Alton Bay: Cecilia Clocksin
Barnstead: Calyn Drew, Kelsey Farrow, Amelia McFadden Foy, Caleb Molloy
Belmont: Kylee French, Kaitlyn Marcella, Andreya Murphy, Kimberly Noseworthy
Campton: Lisa Currier, Alyssa Dauphin-Bailey, Anthony Stephens
Canterbury: Madison Duclos, Michael Magee, Makenzie Morse
Center Barnstead: Caroline Champagne, Courtnie Clark, Kristen Hartley, Morgan Holton, Rachel Roberge, Angela Ross
Franklin: Hollie Campbell, Rene Desmarais, Ashley McLeod, Raistlin Paddock, Angela Shaw, Bryan Sweet, Savannah Wells
Gilford: Mason McGonagle, Nicole Scaranari
Gilmanton: Christopher Hill, Michael Laflam, Emily Piper, Tyler Sargent
Gilmanton Ironworks: Sophia Prevost
Hill: John Schilling
Laconia: Phillip Daniels, Danielle Davis, Joshua Leclaire, Ashley Oliveira, Genavieve Oliveira, Brittany Petell, Katelyn Springsteen, Brian Wentworth
Loudon: Regina Bory, John Campbell, Meagan DiTomaso, Zachary Jameson, Kate Merrill, Frederick Schaefer, Heather Zimont
Meredith: Dennise Arceno
Northfield: Samantha Hall, Sara Keniston, Sarah Marcoux, Taylor Thompson
Ossipee: David Bartee
Plymouth: Brian Bambushew
Sanbornton: Derek Burton, Kyle Rollins
Tilton: McKayla Shaw
Wolfeboro: Karen Williams
