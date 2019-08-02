Meet the artists at Lakes Region Art Association gallery
TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery represents over 25 participating artists who work in watercolor, pastels, oils, acrylics, mixed media, photography, digital art, sculpture, pen, pencil, ink, charcoal, and colored pencil.
The artists volunteer their time for committees, work at the sales desk, create the art, and may work as instructors, teaching their strengths to others interested in learning art.
The mission of the association is to enhance the members' ability to create art and further the appreciation of art in the Lakes Region. The LRAA Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to local students pursuing art studies in higher education.
Workshops and art classes are available at the gallery throughout the year. Special events happen every month.
Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is in the Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. During the month of August, the Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., for the annual members exhibit.
