MEREDITH — Once again Christians find themselves in the final weeks of Lent approaching the celebratory season of Easter. Little did we know one year ago of the challenges we were about to face.
Millions of lives lost to a mysterious illness, the resultant disruption of family life, economic uncertainty, massive educational confusion and natural disasters resulting from uncontrolled wildfires and floods have ceaselessly occupied our minds. The impacts have been worldwide and yet people of faith have not forgotten the words uttered countless times by Christ, “Your faith has saved you!” Indeed, families and communities have come together reaching out to one another; medical professionals and scientists have worked endlessly and today several vaccines are available. Our faith has not been shaken. It has only been strengthened. Yes, our faith is saving us!
As difficult as the past year has been, most will agree that we are in a better place than we were one year ago. Schools and business are reopening. People can now safely gather in small groups and children are returning to their classrooms. Perhaps most comforting, people of faith are able to return to their places of worship. After all we have experienced, we have more than ever for which to be thankful.
In the days ahead the Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Parish invite you to reflect on the suffering and death of Christ, the promised Messiah who is our ultimate Savior. Let us be thankful that we can now see a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ we have been traversing. Let us look forward to Easter when we will all celebrate his victory over death and our unfailing faith in him.
The passion and death of our Lord Jesus Christ will be observed at St. Charles on Friday, April 2, at 3 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Everyone is welcome to join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.