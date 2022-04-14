LOUDON — Sometimes maintaining the position as one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and herbs requires more than just strategic thinking, incredible customer support, and robust programs. Sometimes it takes the ability to see into the future. To understand consumer trends and where they’re headed. To know what to grow when. And to successfully introduce the next big thing. In the case of Pleasant View Gardens, this can all be wrapped up in their 2023 Preview Guide, which reveals the hottest new plants on tap for the year ahead.
“This is an exciting part of every year for us… giving our customers a look behind the veil, so to speak,” smiles Andy Huntington, national sales manager at Pleasant View Gardens. “Showing them what’s coming and what’s going to be hot a year in advance. This helps them plan ahead for their operation and customers, which helps them maintain a competitive edge.”
Weighing in at just 15 pages, to some, PVG’s 2023 Preview Guide may not seem like much. But what it lacks in page count, it makes up for in gorgeous, eye-popping debuts. These include six new Proven Winners Plants of the Year:
• Annual of the Year, TRUFFULA Pink Gomphrena
• Perennial of the Year, DOLCE Wildberry Heuchera
• Caladium of the Year, HEART TO HEART Scarlet Flame
• Flowering Shrub of the Year, LET’S DANCE CAN DO! Reblooming hydrangea
• Rose of the Year, RINGO ALL-STAR Rosa
• Hydrangea of the Year, LIMELIGHT PRIME Panicle
To see what the future holds, check out the digital version of PVG’s new 2023 Preview Guide or even download your own copy at pwpvg.com/literature-hub. You can also call Pleasant View Gardens at 603-435-8361 to have a hard copy of the new Guide mailed to you directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.