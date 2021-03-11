LACONIA — Women in Construction Week takes place March 7-13. This national event highlights women as integral elements of the construction industry.
“It is important to raise awareness about the many opportunities available to women in this industry. The male-dominated industry is progressing and with more awareness and encouragement, more women are apt to move past the typical jobs women may think of and pursue new ways to advance and perform in a career in construction,” said Kristin O’Brien, director of marketing.
According to the National Association of Women in Construction, there is a massive shortage of people in the construction industry. As a result, there is plenty of opportunity for those who want to pursue a career in labor and skill work. There is a steady influx of women focusing on engineering, architecture, and field production work. While roughly 75 percent of the education and health service industries are women, a survey published by the NAWIC showed women make up about 9.9 percent of the construction industry. This number continues to rise.
Cindy Cassavaugh is the safety officer at Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp. A Lakes Region native, Cassavaugh has been part of the BPS team for the past 13 years. In her role, she is responsible for all safety practices which include implementing hazard control assessments, accident investigation procedures, developing site-specific phasing and separation plans. She is also in charge of reporting specific safety issues, training, site safety, OSHA compliance, and overseeing and implementing all day-to-day safety practices with all employees, subcontractors and anyone on a job site.
“I enjoy the team atmosphere both at the office and in the industry. There is a great feeling of pride present after the completion of a project. Every employee is valued and plays an intricate part of the end result. That is what I enjoy the most, being part of a true team," said Cassavaugh. "Not just with my colleagues at BPS but with all of our partners . . . the architects, engineers, and sub-contractors and suppliers we work with.”
For more information about Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp., contact Kristin O’Brien at kobrien@bpsnh.com or 603-387-2088.
