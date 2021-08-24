GILFORD — The 28th Annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament wrapped up Aug. 22 to benefit the non-profit Bolduc Park Association’s recreational facility for the Lakes Region community.
Norman Daily won Closest to the Pin and Don McClung took the Longest Putt prize. The 15 and under Division winner was Nick Bishop with Charlie Soldan 2nd and Haskar Karlsson 3rd.
Collin Wilkinson and Tom Maurier tied for first in the Men’s 16–59 group and John Richards was 3rd.
The Women’s 16–59 Division was won by Kristy Sweeny and Malou Lapointe 2nd and Nancy Nadeau 3rd.
Men 60–69 Division winners were Rich Walczewski in 1st, Joe Schillinger 2nd and Ray Falcone 3rd. Cindy Church won the Women 60-69 group followed by Susan Reilly and Donna Cummings.
Don McClung placed 1st, Bill Strait 2nd and Tom Sprauge 3rd in the 70-79 Men’s Division. Linda Read won the Women 70-79 Division with Elaine Holt 2nd and Margrett Dyer 3rd.
The Chris Daigle Memorial Disc Golf Tournament winners were Scott Van Horn and Pamela White.
