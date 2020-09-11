LACONIA — The annual Thomas L. DiFonzo Memorial Scholarship Tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at Laconia Country Club, sponsored by Melcher & Prescott Insurance Agency.
The format will be two best balls net out of four on each hole, and each golfer will play their own ball. The cost is $125 per person and includes a barbecue lunch and prizes. There will also be a silent auction. The tournament is open to members and non-members. Tournament check-in will start at 9 a.m. and tee times will start at 10 a.m. off the 1 and 10 tees. Hole Sponsorships are available for $100. Registration and sponsorship forms will be available at the clubhouse, pro shop, by visiting laconiacountryclub.com, and the LCC Facebook page.
