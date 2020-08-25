LACONIA — Todd Rollins, director of golf at the Laconia Country Club, had his best finish ever in the New England Section Championship at the famed Tedesco Country Club and Myopia Hunt Club last week. Rollins finished in a tie for 11th place, and had to do a playoff for a spot in to the 2021 PGA National Championship. He shot the low round of the third day, with a 1-under par, 71. He shot 75 & 77 in his first two rounds. Rollins is the second alternate out of the New England Section for next year's PGA event.
Dan Wilkins, also of the Laconia Country Club, competed in the championship and missed out on being in the playoff by one stroke. Wilkins finished tied for 16th with rounds of 77, 73, 74.
Jason Sedan of the Lake Winnipesaukee Golf Club in New Durham finished tied for 37th.
