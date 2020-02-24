PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The PGA of America has selected 15 PGA members for the fifth PGA LEAD class of 2020-2021 in the leadership development program. Among the 15 members of the class is Allison Mitzel, PGA, from Laconia Country Club and the New England PGA section.
“The PGA of America has made meaningful advancements in embracing and leveraging inclusion, and this impressive new class of PGA LEAD members represents a diverse group of individuals who are on a pathway to serve as future golf industry leaders,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA.
PGA LEAD was created to prepare a diverse group of PGA members for volunteer leadership at the chapter, section and national levels, as well as on other local nonprofit boards.
“Embracing an inclusive development program that intentionally identifies PGA professionals with strong leadership qualities is helping position our association’s governance and membership for future success,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross.
Other class members hail from Bryn Mawr, Pa.; Mount Laurel, N.J.; Mayetta, Kan.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Springfield, Va.; Pikesville, Md.; Kiawah Island, S.C.; Las Cruces, N.M.; Northwood Club, Dallas; Fort Myers, Fla.; Roswell, Ga.; Sumner, Wash.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Portland, Ore.
For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org.
