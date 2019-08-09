Tom and Ryan McCoy

Men’s Member-Guest Results

Tom and Ryan McCoy won the 2019 Men’s Member-Guest Tournament. Tom stuck his tee shot very close to the back left pin on #7, and Ryan made the putt for birdie to win the shootout. 

Congratulations to the following teams for winning their respective flights:

Walter Hagen- Justin Dockham, Paul Fortin

Ray Floyd- Nick Sceggell, Dan Doyle

Tommy Armour- Doug Klock, Nick Larocco

Gene Sarazen- Scott Sullivan, Sean Sullivan

Sam Snead- Matt Bartlett, Tim O’Connell

Byron Nelson- Mike Handrahan, Brian Battista

Ben Hogan- Tom McCoy, Ryan McCoy

Gary Player- Sam Brickley, Don Van Uden

Jack Nicklaus- Paul Burke, Mark Monroe

Arnold Palmer- Jerry O’Neil, Duncan Simons

Lee Trevino- Chad Baron, Jim McDonald

Julius Boros- Fred Conocer, Ken Robinson

