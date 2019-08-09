Men’s Member-Guest Results
Tom and Ryan McCoy won the 2019 Men’s Member-Guest Tournament. Tom stuck his tee shot very close to the back left pin on #7, and Ryan made the putt for birdie to win the shootout.
Congratulations to the following teams for winning their respective flights:
Walter Hagen- Justin Dockham, Paul Fortin
Ray Floyd- Nick Sceggell, Dan Doyle
Tommy Armour- Doug Klock, Nick Larocco
Gene Sarazen- Scott Sullivan, Sean Sullivan
Sam Snead- Matt Bartlett, Tim O’Connell
Byron Nelson- Mike Handrahan, Brian Battista
Ben Hogan- Tom McCoy, Ryan McCoy
Gary Player- Sam Brickley, Don Van Uden
Jack Nicklaus- Paul Burke, Mark Monroe
Arnold Palmer- Jerry O’Neil, Duncan Simons
Lee Trevino- Chad Baron, Jim McDonald
Julius Boros- Fred Conocer, Ken Robinson
