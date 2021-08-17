CONCORD — NHTI’s Athletics Department has announced its highly anticipated 6th annual Lynx Golf Series schedule. All proceeds will benefit the NHTI Lynx athletics programs. The events feature team play with food, games, contests, raffles, and door prizes. Details and dates are as follows:
Aug. 24 at Loudon Country Club: Shotgun start at 3 p.m., followed by a BBQ dinner and awards; cost is $65 per player/$225 per team. “We’re thrilled to announce the Lynx Golf Series this year,” says NHTI athletics director Paul Hogan. “These events are always well-attended and a great time to get together and support NHTI’s athletics programs. We’ve got excellent sponsors this year, and we’re excited to get out on the course.”
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, the putting contest winner, the men’s and women’s closest-to-the-pin winners, and the men’s and women’s longest drive winners.
The Lynx Golf Series will also feature silent auctions, mulligan packages, door prizes, and contests such as oven mitts challenge (wear a set of provided oven mitts to tee off); what the chip (All teammates will get one chance to chip a golf ball from a pre-determined and designated area into a water cooler (ball must stay in). If a team member sinks the chip there will be one stroke removed from the score for this hole.) and NHTI’s signature “Got Rope?” challenge (purchase a length of rope and use it once per round to move your ball closer to the hole).
“Our student athletes work so hard on and off the field,” says Hogan, “and the support of our fans and the community gives us the opportunity to help these athletes even more.”
For more information, email Hogan at phogan@ccsnh.edu or call the NHTI Athletics Department at 603-230-4041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.