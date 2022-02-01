LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome "Three Dog Night" on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. "Three Dog Night" hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One,” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize their continuing popularity.
Tickets for "Three Dog Night" go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.