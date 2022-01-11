LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, welcomes Blue Oyster Cult on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. For over four decades, Blue Oyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. BOC’s canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents of Fortune, the pummeling “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ for You” from1981’s Fire of Unknown Origin.
Tickets for Blue Oyster Cult at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 800-657-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.