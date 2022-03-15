LACONIA — The Laconia Rotary Club will be offering a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 20 at the Belknap Mill from 8 a.m. – noon. The breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea and juice is only $5 and proceeds will benefit the Belknap House. All residents are welcome to join and support a local non-profit organization at the same time. For more information, visit www.LaconiaRotary.org.

