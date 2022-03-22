LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, welcomes One Night of Queen on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. Since 2002, "Gary Mullen and the Works" have performed "One Night of Queen" throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa, & New Zealand to sell-out audiences, perfectly recreating the sound and spirit, the pomp and showmanship, of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon's greatest hits.
Tickets for One Night of Queen at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia go on sale Friday, March 25 at noon at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
