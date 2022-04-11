LACONIA — The Lakes Region Community Services Annual Celebration will be held Thursday, April 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in downtown Laconia. The LRCS Annual Celebration brings together the community-at-large including school and business leaders, donors, supporters, community partners, volunteers and families and individuals to appreciate all those who face extraordinary challenges, recognize accomplishments and to thank all who help strengthen our community by supporting the work we do.
This year’s program will feature keynote speaker Randy Pierce, president and CEO of Future in Sight. At the young age of 22, Randy lost his vision due to a devastating neurological disease. Randy speaks on turning adversity into opportunity and to always aspire to reach your highest potential.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a catered reception and musical entertainment by Don Bergeron. The LRCS Community Partner, Employee Mission, and Longevity Awards will immediately follow, and the keynote will begin at 5:15 p.m.
There is no charge to attend this event, but RSVPs are required. RSVP to Judy Maguire at 603-581-1504 or judith.maguire@lrcs.org.
