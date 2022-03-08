LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Judy Collins on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
