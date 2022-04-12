HOLDERNESS — Circle Program is re-opening its camp gates this spring for their annual Clean Up Days – May 21 and May 22. Thanks to the Holderness School’s ninth-grade class, the camp spring cleaning started early. For two weeks in March groups of nine students and two teachers visited Circle’s camp. They cleaned the inside of the camp buildings, toured the camp grounds, and learned about Circle’s mission.
This partnership was part of Holderness School’s Project Outreach program which is their 11-day all-school “Special Programs” event scheduled every March. The entire ninth grade becomes involved with service learning by working with non-profit organizations throughout the state. The students also fundraise for the Special Olympics of NH, raising just under $15,000 this year.
The feedback from Circle staff, Holderness School staff, and students were extremely positive. The students loved visiting the camp and eating their lunch in the camp dining hall while Circle and Holderness staff brainstormed new ways the two organizations can collaborate more in the future.
For anyone interested in participating in Circle’s May clean-up days, mark your calendar for Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP by calling the office at 603-536-4244 or emailing liz@circleprogram.org. Lunch is provided.
