LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association has announced a successful capacity building campaign, resulting in the addition of three people to its staff. Several years ago, they identified a critical need to expand their team if they were to have the resources in place to carry out their mission and implement the recommendations generated by their lake-wide water quality studies.
Michelle Lowe has joined the Lake Winnipesaukee Association as the director of development and community outreach. In her new position, Lowe will be tasked with building membership and community relationships, as well as ensuring consistency through brand imaging on all marketing efforts across multiple channels. Even more importantly, Lowe will help broaden the educational aspect of our work so that everyone in the Winnipesaukee watershed understands how they can help protect and preserve the lake.
Brianna Rossiter has joined as conservation program manager. Bree comes to the LWA from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and she’ll be leading several critical nutrient mitigation programs as part of the Keep Winni Blue initiative. First on her list is our collaborative partnership with NH LAKES to implement the ‘Be Winni Blue and LakeSmart’ program, which educates property owners on how to live in a lake-friendly way. If you would like to be an early adopter in our pilot program this summer, just drop an email and Bree will be in touch.
Abby Dalton has joined for the next few months as conservation program assistant. Native to Massachusetts, Abby earned her BS in environmental science with a concentration in wildlife and conservation biology from Southern New Hampshire University. Through her role as conservation program assistant, she’ll be hands on this summer assisting with shoreline mitigation, water quality monitoring, and educational outreach efforts.
“We’re thrilled with the new additions to our staff, and confident that each person will play a significant role in protecting Winnipesaukee. This is the beginning of a long term increase in the scale necessary for us to reach the entire watershed and ensure that our lake is protected for generations to come,” stated Peter Glick, LWA president.
