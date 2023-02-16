Cash was king in the purchase of at least 50 percent of residential real estate properties in the New Hampshire towns of Hancock and Lyndeborough during 2022.

And in several other Granite State communities, at least 40 percent of the real estate transactions were in cash, according to data compiled by Redfin and mapped by the Washington Post.

