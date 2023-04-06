The Monadnock Affordable Housing Corporation, an affiliate of Keene Housing, was granted waivers by the Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment to begin conceptualizing the development of 60 units of affordable housing on the former River Valley Community College campus.

Keene Housing Executive Director Joshua Meehan said this project is in the very early phases, but that getting its March 6 request to the zoning board approved was a big first step.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.