Rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate in the U.S. from 1971-2022 is 7.76%. (Courtesy photo)

I was with a Realtor friend of mine this past week, and we discussed what the real estate market is going through at present with inflation, rising prices, shortage of available properties, and increasing interest rates affecting the market. We have been practicing real estate in the Lakes Region since the mid- to late '70s. So we were comparing some of the similarities from the late '70s to early '80s to what we're experiencing now.

Back in 1980-81, I was 31 years old, and I guess I was born at the peak of the baby boom generation. That generation was in its full homebuying stage. Additionally, the millennial generation was just starting that year. Interestingly, both of these generations have been affected by similar patterns … swiftly rising interest rates and, in both instances, caused by several rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

