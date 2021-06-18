GILFORD — The “Village Store” in scenic Gilford Village, a Lakes Region landmark since 1836, was sold recently. In the fall of 2017, Malinda LaFlamme and Alex Fraser of Cambrian Properties, LLC acquired the historic store with two upstairs apartments and performed a major renovation of both the outside and inside. The interior remodeling brought back the nostalgia of days gone by, including its new charming café with pine floors, a stone gas fireplace, and wood beams. The addition of glass display cases for bakery and deli items, a brand new stainless kitchen, plus built-in display cases, and beadboard ceilings completed the store. The two apartments were renovated throughout.
Nancy Clark of Roche Realty Group in Meredith represented the Sellers in the sales of the store and apartments.
Mark Ashley and Becky Fuller of Lake and Island Properties represented the Buyer. The property was purchased as a family business; Heather Lincoln and her husband, Terrance Burney, are very excited in their new endeavor. Heather went to Laconia Christian, Laconia Tech, and graduated from Newbury College in Boston, where she majored in culinary management on both the business side as well as all types of food preparation. Terrance was born and raised in Sanable Island, Florida, and attended the University of South Florida. He is a self-taught chef and has been in the food industry for many years. Additionally, the couple has owned and operated a restaurant in Maples, Florida, for the past six years. Both of them are excited to be in Gilford, and they plan to continue the current operations of the Village Store and plan to add some new ideas in the future.
According to Nancy Clark, “since 1836 the “Village Store” has operated as the town’s primary trading post. Some of the early merchants sold everything from yarn/sewing supplies, butter, salt, muskrat skins, grammar books, and other provisions. That was all during the time when stagecoaches passed by the store en route to Gilmanton and the seacoast. While the faces behind the counter have changed since 1836, the store has survived every economic cycle and the “family approach” to operating the store has endured.”
