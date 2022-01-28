Sanbornton embodies all that one expects to find in an old New England town. This historic community features many original homes, churches, and gathering buildings constructed by early settlers. The rural character of the town is enhanced with stone walls, open fields, and grazing livestock. Agriculture is important to this community, as evidenced by its many small farms. Located on the highlands between Lake Winnisquam to the east and the Pemigewasset River to the west, there are many attractive reasons to settle here. Inspiring and marvelous views can be seen in all directions. Sanbornton offers a rural lifestyle to its residents, yet its proximity to exit 20 off I-93 offers unlimited conveniences, shopping, and restaurant choices.
Sanbornton was initially granted by Colonial Governor Wentworth in 1748 to his friend John Sanborn of Hampton along with 59 others. Twelve of the grantees were named Sanborn. Therefore the community was named Sanbornton. The town was later incorporated in 1770.
Sanbornton, located in Belknap Country, has a population of 3,026 residents based on the 2020 census, which ranks 109th among New Hampshire's cities and towns. The population density is very low, with only 63.3 persons per square mile of land area. The town contains 47.3 square miles of land area and 2.4 square miles of inland water area. There are approximately 1,707 total housing units in town. The property tax rate is $18.38 per $1,000.
Grades l-12 are part of the Winnisquam Regional School District, including Tilton, Northfield, and Sanbornton. Additionally, the Saint Bani School is an independent pre-k to 8th-grade day school founded in 1973 and enrolls approximately 140 students. Formed in 1952, the Sanbornton Historical Society is dedicated to cataloging, preserving, and promoting the history of the town. In 1964 the society was instrumental in having the historic district established and placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1980. Sanbornton has two town beaches. The first one is located off of Dr. True Road on Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire's 3rd largest lake. This lovely sandy beach has great views overlooking the 4,214-acre lake. The second one is located off Route 132 on Hermit Lake. The highest point in town is the summit of Hersey Mountain at 2,001 feet. Route I-93 north and south access the town via exit 22 (NH 127), providing easy access to the outlet mall, big box stores, car dealerships, and restaurants in Tilton.
Sanbornton is home to Steele Hill Resort perched on top of Steele Hill with magnificent views of Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and the White Mountains. Set amongst 500 acres of unspoiled fields and forests, there's a 9-hole golf course, snowmobile & hiking trails, fishing in The pond, and a spectacular indoor amenities center with pools, hot tubs, slides, plus outdoor pools, tennis racquetball courts, roman spa and exercise rooms. The hilltop restaurant and lounge offer onsite dining.
For a laid-back breakfast, try the Heritage Farm Pancake House; the children will love the farm animals or visit a number of farms and sugar houses producing maple syrup. The Lake House at Ferry Point is a unique lakefront bed and breakfast inn. The Sanbornton Public Library and the Historic Bay meeting House circa 1910 are popular stops. Many fine waterfront properties dot the extensive shoreline along Lake Winnisquam. The Den Brae Golf Course is a third-generation course that began in 1958. Yes, Sanbornton is a quaint old New England Village. The rural "old world" character has been preserved with its true country atmosphere, farms, and open field landscapes.
Let's take a look at how the real estate market has been performing over the past three years in Sanbornton:
• In 2021 there were 50 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $399,4505. The average sales price was $488,374. The lowest sales price was $125,000. The highest sales price was $1,735,500. Median days on the market was 7. Total sales volume was $24,418,700.
• In 2020 there were 57 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $315,000. The average sales price was $345,436. The lowest sales price was $125,000. The highest sales price was $975,000. Median days on the market was 13. Total sales volume was $19,689,900.
• In 2019 there were 53 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $279,900. The average sales price was $323,046. The lowest sales price was $97,000. The highest sales price was $1,145,000. Median days on the market was 38. Total sales volume was $17,121,442.
• At the present time, there are 8 single-family homes under contract where the median listing price was $388,000.
• At the present time, there are only 4 single-family homes for sale. The median list price is $465,000. The average list price is $1,312,475. The lowest listing price is $424,900. The highest listing price is $3,895,000. Median days on the market is 190.
In Summary, Sanbornton is a lovely rural community with lots of open space and country character. Like all of the small Lakes Region communities, there is a serve lack of available inventory. The median sales price ran up from $279,900 in 2019 to $399,450 in 2021, a $119,550 increase! We at Roche Realty Group are working diligently to acquire new listings in preparation for our strong selling season. It is definitely a seller's market out there!
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Town data was compiled by a NEREN search on 1/25/2021 at 11:00 am EST and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.