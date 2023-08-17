Workforce growth requires housing expansion, but for many years housing production has failed to keep pace with job growth in New Hampshire, making recruiting and retaining new workers increasingly difficult. According to the latest housing needs assessment commissioned by NH Housing Finance Authority, the state needs over 60,000 units by 2030 to keep pace with population growth.

For over a decade, our state has had the Workforce Housing Law on the books, which prohibited municipalities from erecting unreasonable burdens to workforce housing developments in the land use process. Although the law has made some progress toward increasing housing stock in our state, the law relies on developers to enforce it. It does not solve drawn out approval procedures, uncertain waits on appeal and increased legal costs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.