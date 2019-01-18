MEREDITH — Tammy Noyes has joined RE/MAX Bayside as the newest member of this dynamic sales team.
Noyes has lived in New Hampshire for most of her life and, whether swimming, boating, or kayaking, she and her family take full advantage of the all the activities the Lakes Region offers.
Noyes brings many years of customer service experience to the job.
“I am extremely passionate about helping clients realize their dreams, whether it is through buying or selling a home, and I cannot imagine a more beautiful area to work and live in,” she said.
Chris Kelly, broker/owner of RE/MAX Bayside, said, “It is our privilege to welcome Tammy to our company. She has the motivation, drive, and natural ability to become a leader in this industry.”
Noyes lives in New Hampton with her husband, Keith, and daughter Paige. Contact her at 603-391-8458 or tjnoyes@gmail.com, or stop by RE/MAX Bayside at 208 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
