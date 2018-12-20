There were 129 single-family residential sales in the 14 Lakes Region communities covered by this report in November 2018. The averages sales price came in at $425,951 (which was 95 percent of the average asking price.) The median price point stood at $275,000 and the average time on market was 79 days.
So, it is Christmas again! There is no other holiday that means more to family and friends than Christmas … except for Superbowl Sunday and Daytona Speed Week in some circles, that is. It’s a time to get together to celebrate in your home, gather round the Christmas tree, exchange some gifts, drink some spiked eggnog, and maybe even sing a few Christmas Carols.
I remember as a kid growing up in Northern New Hampshire, all the kids from school and a few adults (in a futile attempt to supervise us) would pile in a school bus and go around town singing Christmas carols. Yeah, I know it sounds lazy, but we had to take a bus, as the houses were way too far apart to walk to and it was usually well below freezing.
Anyway, Christmas songs are a big part of the holiday and the words “home” and “house” are often part of the lyrics. Sometimes it can be hard to remember all the words of the well-known songs, even though they are rattling around in your brain somewhere. So, here’s a test for you: See if you can name the following Christmas tunes from just a little bit of the lyrics. And as a special extra-credit question, see if you know which Christmas song was originally about Thanksgiving! No … I am not giving you the answers … you can Google them!
1. I met a man who lives in Tennessee
And he was headin’ for Pennsylvania
And some homemade pumpkin pie
From Pennsylvania folks a travelin’ down
To Dixie’s sunny shore
From Atlantic to Pacific, gee
The traffic is terrific
2. You can count on me.
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree.
3. Friends and relations send salutations
Sure as the stars shine above
This is Christmas, yeah,
4. The church bells in town
All singing in song
Full of happy sounds
5. oh, how the wind does blow!
It stings the toes and bites the nose,
as over the ground we go.
6. Now the goose is on the table
And the pudding made of fig.
And a blue and silver candle,
That would just have matched the hair in Grandma's wig.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomes.NH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
