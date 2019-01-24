CENTER HARBOR — Maxfield has announced the addition of Kim Johnson and Amy Elfline to its Center Harbor office.
Johnson has been an executive in sales and marketing for the past 30 years and, for a few years, owned her own business.
She has been coming to Moultonborough since her early childhood, when her grandmother bought a house in Suissevale. She continued to vacation here with friends throughout her life, long after that house was sold. In 2001, she bought her own home in Suissevale as a rental property, and in 2006 moved with her family to that house to become a permanent resident.
Johnson has since moved to the Neck Road in Moultonborough, and has three children, one at the Academy and a set of twins at the Central School.
Johnson currently serves as president of the Moultonborough PTA.
She holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Prior to being licensed, Elfline worked in home staging and remodeling, experience that makes her a perfect resource for sellers preparing their homes for the real estate market. She can assist in both staging and de-cluttering a home to make it "buyer-ready."
Elfline has purchased many properties as investments. She manages the design and renovations from start to finish. With vast experience in interior design and construction, she can assist buyers with making the right home purchase.
Elfline has been a licensed Realtor since 2016 and currently resides in Meredith with her husband and son.
