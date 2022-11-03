Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $3.5 million to New Hampshire to settle a years-long dispute over lost property taxes caused by infrastructure in New Hampshire that helps to prevent Merrimack River flooding and primarily benefits communities in Massachusetts, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

The settlement was reached after New Hampshire made a claim to an arbitration board earlier this year. The parties also agreed to propose a formula to the commission to determine future reimbursements.

