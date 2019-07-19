Weirs Beach is a recreation destination with something for everyone, including beautiful lake and mountain views, water sports and leisure, dining, drinks and entertainment. The area draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.
First, there’s the actual Weirs Beach (http://weirsbeach.com), a beautiful, wide, sandy, public beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire’s largest and most popular lake.
If boating is your thing, neighboring are Thurston's Marina (https://www.thurstonsmarina.com) and Winnisquam Marine (https://www.winnisquammarine.com), whose aquatic offerings include new and used boats, parts and accessories, dock space, storage, and boat rentals.
Need a break from the water and sun? Adjacent to the beach is a historic boardwalk running along Lakeside Avenue. The Winnipesaukee Pier juts onto the lake from this thriving main boulevard. In this area you’ll find the main summer port of the 230-foot MS Mount Washington cruise ship (https://cruisenh.com), which offers daily two-and-a-half-hour scenic cruises, and evening dinner-dance cruises on Lake Winnipesaukee. The Weirs also offers a large public dock, making it a popular destination for boaters.
Right in the center of things is the station for the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad (http://www.hoborr.com/winni.html), which operates one- and two-hour passenger excursions along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in restored vintage coaches.
The Weirs Beach area is also famous for Half Moon Amusement Arcades (http://weirsbeach.com/the-half-moon/half-moon-amusement-arcades), which offers two arcades — a Penny Arcade and a Family Fun Center — both of which offer a wide variety of video games, simulators, pinball machines, antique games you can play for a dime, and a huge assortment of prizes you can win by playing Skeeball, Skil-O-Bingos, and other redemption games.
If you like to eat (and who doesn’t?), Weirs-area dining includes Weathervane's Lobster in the Rough (https://weathervaneseafoods.com/locations/lobster-in-the-rough), a casual New England restaurant (with a full bar) serving chowders, fried and broiled seafood and shellfish, and Anthony's Pier Restaurant (http://anthonyspier.com), which offers renowned clam chowder, burgers, and lobster rolls complemented by gorgeous views of Lake Winnipesaukee.
In short, the Weirs Beach area is arguably the most fun-packed quarter-mile in the entire Lakes Region. If you think Weirs Beach sounds great, wouldn’t it be amazing to own an affordable primary or vacation home that’s within an easy, level walk to the beach and boardwalk and pier?
My latest listing at 409 Lakeside Avenue (MLS# 4764645) is a cozy two-bed, one-bath cape that is full of potential and situated in a fantastic, quiet location, centrally located to all the best recreation, food and fun the Lakes Region has to offer.
An even closer walk the other direction from this adorable home takes you to the incredible Akwa Marina Yacht Club Beach Bar (https://www.akwamarina.com/akwa-marina-beach-bar), a beautiful lakeside post-and-beam pavilion that is open to the public, offers a great food menu, incredible views, and a Caribbean island experience right here on the lake.
Visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
•••
Contact Brent Metzger, a REALTOR® with Roche Realty Group in Meredith, at 603-229-8322 or 603-279-7046.
