The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
On August 29th, I pulled up 21 towns in the Lakes Region (not the full 25), and there were 312 single-family homes for sale, about 3 times the amount of inventory we had back in March. The median listing price was $552,450 and the median days on the market was 54, indicating that current inventory is taking quite a bit longer to sell. For example, in Laconia, there are 20 homes for sale compared to 8 in March; in Meredith, there are 24 compared to 9; and in Moultonborough, there are 24 compared to 5 in March.
Because of the low inventory levels during the summer season, the number of closed unit sales dropped this year in Belknap, Carroll, and Grafton Counties. Year-to-date sales (1/1/2022-7/31/2022) in Belknap County decreased 15.4%, from 552 units in 2021 vs. 467 in 2022. In Carroll Country, unit sales dropped 21.4%from 613 to 482 sales. In Grafton County, the decrease was 23.3%, from 683 units to 524.
The opposite occurs when you look at the median sales prices for the same period. In Belknap County, the median sales price increased 13% from $367,150 in 2021 to $415,000 in 2022. In Carroll County, the increase was 15.1%, from $365,000 to $420,000, and in Grafton County the increase jumped 25% from $299,900 to $375,000. Total sales volume decreased slightly in each county, averaging around 4.8%, and days on the market dropped an average of 25.4% to 25 days on the market average for the three counties.
Roche Realty Group has been fortunate for the first 8 months of the year; our sales volume is up over the same period in 2021, which was the best year in the company's history. Unit sales were down, as expected, because of the low inventory levels. However, our average selling price significantly increased over the previous year.
Looking forward everyone's watching the Federal Reserve and other global central bankers. They have continued to signal that they will raise interest rates to squash inflation despite the consequences for economic growth, including in the housing sector. If they become too hawkish, the worry is the potential for a recession in 2023. In any case, it will impact the housing and stock markets, which will continue to taper if interest rates continue to climb. The current market is not sustainable, with real estate at epic price levels after adjusting for inflation over time. Nationally median home prices have increased 121% since 1960; however, median household income has increased only 29%. After inflation adjustments, there's too much of an imbalance in home prices relative to household incomes. At the same time, rents have increased at twice the rate of household incomes since 1960, making saving for a down payment increasingly difficult. For example, real estate on the west coast is becoming almost unobtainable, and it's beginning to show its colors. In the last few months, home prices in San Jose, California, are down 10%, and the steep rise in prices is now impacted by increasing mortgage interest rates. During the first week of January 2022, rates were at 3.22%. Today the 30-year fixed rate nationally is 5.89%, a huge difference that will ultimately impact prices moving forward.
In the Lakes Region, we've seen lots of new construction this year all around the lakes. Many new custom lake homes have been built, many high-end residential homes with additions and remodeling projects scatted throughout the region, and new condominium developments have sprouted. There are a lot of moving parts. There's a shortage of good labor in the trades, certain materials are lagging in delivery times, costs have increased, and the timelines to complete projects have been challenging. Everyone is very busy and it shows.
At Lakeside at Paugus Bay, Roche Realty Group has been marketing the construction of 32 luxury condominium homes on the lake. To date, we have 23 homes under agreement or closed out of 32 total units in four separate buildings. The one-level units average 2,200 square feet with a 2-car garage and huge balcony overlooking the lake. The quality construction, large open floorplans, high-end finishes, docking, and natural sandy beach have attracted a lot of semi-retired couples from Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and outlying states. The final stage will be released in September.
At Brook Hill at Meredith, we have under contract or closed 30 spacious townhouses with attached garages and a full basement. The primary suite on the first floor have been a big attraction, plus the vaulted ceiling and spacious sunroom. In addition to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, buyers have come from Canada, California, Nevada, and Rhode Island. There's a mix of semi-retirement, second home, and primary occupancy.
On our area lakes, it's been a very strong selling season. In early spring, there were only 10 waterfront homes for sale on Winnipesaukee. Today there are 30 waterfronts available which include 8 island properties. The median listing price is $2,547,500, and there are only 5 waterfronts for sale under $2,000,000, excluding island properties. There have been a lot of cash sales and bidding wars over the listing price this past summer. I see the fall season reacting in the same way. There is simply too much demand chasing such few properties.
Looking ahead to this winter and 2023, I can see the market transitioning with much slower price appreciation, where prices will stabilize and, in many cases, drop. Too many listings have been introduced to the market at unsustainable prices, and we are seeing price reductions. You can't fight the Fed, higher interest rates, and stock market volatility. There are so many factors worldwide that influence confidence and the economy. However, one thing is certain — the Lakes Region is a desirable destination and has always attracted an affluent audience. We are so close to major metropolitan markets exploding with growth, and we are New England's playground.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
