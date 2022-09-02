Frank Roche

The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.

On August 29th, I pulled up 21 towns in the Lakes Region (not the full 25), and there were 312 single-family homes for sale, about 3 times the amount of inventory we had back in March. The median listing price was $552,450 and the median days on the market was 54, indicating that current inventory is taking quite a bit longer to sell. For example, in Laconia, there are 20 homes for sale compared to 8 in March; in Meredith, there are 24 compared to 9; and in Moultonborough, there are 24 compared to 5 in March.

