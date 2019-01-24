GILFORD — The Passive House Institute US has declared Gilford Village Knolls III to be the first affordable multi-family building in New Hampshire to be passive house certified.
The project, with 24 affordable apartments for senior citizens, was developed by Lakes Region Community Developers. Situated in the heart of Gilford village, it is the third phase of the Gilford Village Knolls campus, which was the vision of a local citizens' group that formed in the 1980s to develop affordable housing for seniors in Gilford.
Passive house buildings on average use 86 percent less energy for heating and 46 percent less for cooling than regular buildings. In addition to meeting a rigorous energy-efficiency standard, Lakes Region Community Developers installed an 86.4 kW solar array on the roof, so the complex will produce more energy than it uses.
Stewart Associates Architects of Laconia designed the building. Other members of the development team for include DEAP Energy Group; Steven J. Smith & Associates; Martini Northern; GDS Associates; Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green; and Stewart Property Management.
Financing came from the Northern New England Housing Investment Fund, New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, NeighborWorks America, and Rural LISC.
Gilford Village Knolls III is fully occupied. For questions about a waiting list, contact Julie Moore at Stewart Property Management, 603-524-6673, or via email at jmoore@stewartproperty.net.
