LACONIA — Kevin Morrissette, doing business as DASLTK, LLC, has purchased the former headquarters of Lakes Region Mental Health, at 111 Church St., Laconia.
Roche Realty Group's Rick Hagan represented the seller, while John Goodhue, also of Roche Realty Group in Meredith, represented the buyer of the two-story brick professional office building.
According to Hagan, the building is sited on almost an acre and has paved parking spaces for 66 cars. The building comprises about 13,824 square feet of office and reception space and includes an elevator. Bonnett, Page, and Stone built it in 1975.
Goodhue said the buyer intends to rehabilitate the interior of the building for professional office space.
