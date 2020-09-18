Selling a home is a little like jumping off a high spot while clutching a rope swing. In both cases it is critical to let go at just the right time. A number of factors are making right now a historically, unprecedentedly great time to sell a home in the Lakes Region.
If you’ve been holding onto your Lakes Region property in towns including Laconia, Gilford, Meredith, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Holderness or Moultonborough, right now might be the right time to let go and list.
Across these towns and throughout the Lakes Region, home prices are at their highest on record. And the number of “days on market” required to sell are at historic lows.
The spike in home value and sales speed is predictable, like physics.
For example, swinging like Tarzan is the direct consequence of jumping from a high perch while gripping a knotted rope. The higher you launch from, the higher and faster you swing, right?
Similarly, elevated home prices are the direct consequence of low inventory. The lower the supply of homes for sale, the higher home prices tend to swing. One of my esteemed colleagues, who has been doing Lakes Region real estate for 30 years, told me she’s never seen home inventory as low as it was going into this season.
Now add in the effects of the nation’s reaction to COVID19.
Many employers suddenly leveraged technology that’s been around for many years and allowed their employees to work from home. For some, this is temporary. But many employees have been permanently liberated from the need to live within commuting distance of a major employment market, like Boston or New York City. They now can live and work anywhere with an internet connection.
I believe more and more employers will promote remote/virtual/work-from-home jobs. Think about it. Why needlessly endure the expense of renting or purchasing, say, 50,000 square feet of office space when you can simply and economically ship employees laptops and let them work from home?
Many of these newly-freed cubicle workers will similarly realize that they can sell a house in Boston, New York or other areas for double or more the price of homes in New Hampshire, and that they can now live full-time in a beautiful place like the Lakes Region, a place that was previously just a vacation destination to visit. And they can avoid the burden sales tax and state income tax just as surely as they can avoid rush hour traffic, all while getting more house for the money.
Finally, add in the impact of the protests and riots that have been in the news recently. Many of those who have seen or personally experienced areas affected by nearby vandalism, looting, arson, assault, and threatened commerce and traffic are going to consider moving from places that they perceive as potentially dangerous to places that feel safe. Reports show that guns and ammunition are selling just as fast as houses, perhaps in response to calls to defund the police. For many reasons, including lower population density, relatively low crime, favorable tax structure and lenient gun ownership laws, New Hampshire’s Lakes Region may be the safe haven many are looking to.
As a result of these historic factors homes throughout the Lakes Region towns are selling at the highest prices and fastest speeds ever. It may be time to make the leap for the best price.
If you’ve been thinking about selling your Lakes Region home, now might be the best time ever to let go and list. If you’re ready to take the plunge I’m here to help. Contact me to see what your property might be worth today in today’s historically unparalleled market.
•••
Brent Metzger is a Realtor with Roche Realty Group. He may be reached at 603-229-8322 or brent@rocherealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.