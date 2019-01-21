To The Daily Sun,
I usually don't respond to letters in The Laconia Sun but after reading Dennis Peterson's, I had no choice. Dennis have you ever even been in downtown Laconia?
I moved here from Long Island, N.Y.10 years ago and have watched young entrepreneurs open some great businesses downtown. I have met some wonderful people, I now call friends, through many of these same businesses. I ride on Saturday morning, through the local bike shop MCcyle and Sports. We finish with some great coffee and waffles at Wayfarer's Coffee Shop,and by the way its always crowded with people having a great time. The theater project will only help bring more people to the downtown area.
Yes there is a drug problem in Laconia, just as there is the same problem in every city but to call downtown Laconia a war zone and it needs to be leveled, shows me you have no idea what your talking about. I guess you come here to vacation or own a second home but I suggest you come downtown and enjoy some of the great places to have a cup of coffee, burrito,dinner at the local restaurant or maybe get a haircut. You could even buy a bike and take a ride on the WOW Trail, but then again you could just stay in North Andover, Mass.; you won't be missed.
Michael Altieri
Laconia
