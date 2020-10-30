To The Daily Sun,
I have lived in the area for the past 40 years, I would like to strongly throw my support behind Richard Robinson, who is running for the Sheriff of Belknap County in the 2020 election. I remember Rich when he was the Chief of Police in Sanbornton from 1983-2003. He did a phenomenal job there, and his experience there will serve him very well in this new opportunity. We are all living in a difficult time, and Rich felt like he wanted to get back into law enforcement so he could make a difference in the community. He wants to make everyone's life better. Rich is a trustworthy, hard working, fair and personable family man that fully understands the intricacies of being a sheriff. I ask that you please vote for him; you will not regret it!
Ken Hollingsworth
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.