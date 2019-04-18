To The Daily Sun,
I’m a New Hampshire native, and I love this place. The one certainty you can expect living here, or moving here from elsewhere, is that there as many people wearing tin foil hats as there are wearing baseball caps. Have fun with it and play “Spot the Looney”. The only thing funnier to watch is Fox News. Or that guy pretending to be President.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
